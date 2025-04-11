THE MALTESE FALCON World Premiere and More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has revealed its 2025-2026 season of shows! The season opens with the Tony award-winning musical, A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER; followed by a world premiere comedy from the writer of our audience favorite The Angel Next Door, BESIDE MYSELF. See the full season lineup here!



THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE 2025-2026 SEASON:

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

September 17 – October 5, 2025 (Press Opening September 21 at 5:30pm)

Book by Robert L. Freedman

Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Based on a Novel By Roy Horniman

Directed by Noelle Marion



Experience the Tony Award-winning musical that’s a perfect blend of comedy, intrigue, and an unforgettable score! Follow the charming Monty Navarro on a hilariously dark journey to inherit a fortune—by eliminating his eight relatives who stand in his way. With music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, this show features witty dialogue, surprising twists, and a cast of quirky characters. A tale of love, betrayal, and murder, this crowd-pleasing performance will keep you laughing, gasping, and thoroughly entertained!



BESIDE MYSELF

A WORLD PREMIERE PLAY!

October 29 – November 16, 2025 (Press Opening November 2 at 5:30pm)



By Paul Slade Smith

Directed by David Ellenstein



Gemma is at her breaking point - stressed, anxious, and overwhelmed. A new medical procedure promises to change all that, giving her a fresh start. But when the "new" Gemma shows up, the original Gemma is still there. Now, with two versions of herself to contend with, Gemma must learn to navigate life, with all its messiness, while figuring out how to keep being herself. From the creator of The Angel Next Door, Paul Slade Smith’s latest comedy is an uproarious journey into the messy, hilarious, and sometimes painful process of trying to reinvent yourself while still being… well, you.



EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

January 14 –February 1, 2026 (Press Opening January 18, 2026 at 5:30pm)



Written by Richard Hellesen

Directed by Peter Ellenstein



This groundbreaking solo performance by Tony Award winner, John Rubinstein, brings the 34thpresident, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s remarkable life to the stage in an extraordinary way. Through captivating storytelling and deep historical insight, the performance immerses audiences in Eisenhower’s personal reflections on leadership, war, and peace. With emotional depth and powerful nuance, it unpacks the complexities of a man who shaped the course of history during one of America’s most pivotal eras. A must-see theatrical experience!



LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR

March 4 – March 22, 2026 (Press Opening March 8 at 5:30pm)

By Neil Simon

Directed by Andrew Barnicle



From illustrious playwright Neil Simon, Laughter on the 23rd Floor is a boisterously merry and fast-paced comedy set behind the scenes of a 1950s television sitcom. Inspired by Simon’s own experiences as a writer for Sid Caeser’s Your Show of Shows, the play captures the chaos, creativity, and comedic genius of a group of writers.

With unforgettable characters and a nostalgic look at the golden age of television, this uproarious production is a celebration of collaboration and the art of laughter. Don’t miss out on this hilarious behind-the-scenes journey!



THE MALTESE FALCON

April 15 - May 3, 2026 (Press Opening April 19 at 5:30pm)

By Matthew Salazar-Thompson

Directed by Todd Nielsen



Brace yourself for an unforgettable night with The Maltese Falcon! This stage adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s iconic noir novel brings the classic tale of intrigue, betrayal, and danger to life. Detective Sam Spade is once again thrust into a high stakes search for the priceless statue, navigating a web of lies, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists. With clever banter and fast-paced action, this production perfectly balances suspense and mystery, keeping you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.



RED

June 10 – June 28, 2026 (Press Opening June 14 at 5:30pm)

By John Logan

Directed by David Ellenstein



In this gripping and thought-provoking play, a famed artist confronts the price of artistic genius and personal sacrifice. Set in the studio of abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, the story follows his turbulent relationship with a young assistant, as they clash over the meaning of art, ambition, and legacy. Ever wondered what it truly takes to create a masterpiece?



