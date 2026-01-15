THE MALTESE FALCON Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The search for the legendary black bird takes a comedic twist in this world premiere adaptation at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Matthew Salazar-Thompson's ingenious new version of Dashiell Hammett's noir masterpiece features five versatile performers transforming between roles to bring 1920s San Francisco's underbelly to hilarious life.

With quick-change artistry and acute timing, the ensemble navigates through a labyrinth of deception and desire alongside the infamous Sam Spade, the definitive hard-boiled detective. Delivering taut, unsparing prose that crackles with tension and mirth, this thrilling, comical theatrical high-wire act proves that deadly intrigue has never been so funny. Don't miss this electrifying production—reserve your seats now before they vanish like the falcon itself.

Todd Nielsen directs Richard Baird,* Regina Fernandez,* Louis Lotorto,* Scott Paulson, Allison Scagliotti,* and Daniel A. Stevens.* Evelyn G. Myers* is the Production Stage Manager. Jeruel Canda is the Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costumes), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props), Ian Scott (Sound Design/Music Composer), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

THE MALTESE FALCON performances begin Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesday and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm, Sunday evenings 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday matinee March 25 and Friday, March 6. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, March 13.