THE LOST GOSPEL OF PONTIUS PILATE Starring Maxwell Caulfield Comes to Theatre 40

The Lost Gospel of Pontius Pilate concerns itself with the dilemma and fateful decision of a Roman governor. The show comes to Theatre 40 this month.

Playwright Michael Punter explains: "For a man at the heart of one of history's most important events, we know very little about Pontius Pilate. The sources differ: was he a heartless monster or a humanist baffled by the overwhelming historical forces swirling around him? In this play - part-memoir and part-thriller, he is a man born into violence, surviving Rome's worst defeat in Germany, then taking that experience to his next appointment: Judea. It seems that he must pass on his pain, until his encounter with a strange carpenter from Galilee who shows him another way..."

Maxwell Caulfield stars as Pilate. Based in California, Maxwell has toured the UK extensively in productions of Bedroom Farce, Singin' in the Rain, The Lady Vanishes and Guys 'n' Dolls as well as appearing as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago in the West End. On British television he joined the casts of two long running nighttime soaps Casualty and Emmerdale. He has played New York stages both on and off Broadway beginning in 1979 with Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Salonika with Jessica Tandy at the NYSF, the Tony winning production of An Inspector Calls, My Night with Reg for The New Group and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen at the Atlantic. Cult films Grease 2 and Empire Records are part of an extensive film career that also includes The Boys Next Door and The Real Blonde. His notable television credits range from The Colbys and Gettysburg up to recent appearances on Pam & Tommy for Hulu and Landman on Paramount+. Maxwell's association with playwright Michael Punter was initiated by a recent tour co-starring with his wife Juliet Mills in Darker Shores. The Lost Gospel of Pontius Pilate marks Maxwell's third special appearance at Theatre Forty, following Prin and Love Letters with Juliet Mills.

Michael Punter is a writer and scholar. His plays include The Wolves (Paines Plough and national tour), Darker Shores (Hampstead Theatre), Bunker Girls (Waterloo East Theatre), Stagefright (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), Skerryvore: A Tale of Terror (London Horror Festival), The Incident at Marshfell (Vital Theatre/Stables Theatre) and Dear God (Rarig Centre Minneapolis). He is Director of Theatre Education for CEA CAPA International and his most recent academic work is The Mysterious and the Occult from Newton to the Victorians (Palgrave).

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing artistc endeavors of Theatre Forty, the non-profit professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

Photo Credit: Peter Mould

