THE GREEN BOOK WINE CLUB TRAIN TRIP Comes to the Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next mainstage production of the 2023–24 season, the West Coast premiere of The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip by Michelle Tyrene Johnson. Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Dominique Howard, Princess Ja’Net, Brieyonna Monét, Jazmine Nichelle, Elena Nicholson, and Tasia Williams. There will be nine performances only, beginning Friday, April 19, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm thru May 5.



During a weekend train trip with her wine and book club, Marie accidentally time travels to the 1940s, where she stays in a boarding house mentioned in her grandmother's copy of "The Negro Motorist's Green Book." Not only has she traveled to Jim Crow Missouri, but she also finds herself staying in a boarding house that is actually a bordello, and where one of the working girls might be someone she knows.



Scenic design is by Matthew Scheel and Max Reed III, lighting design is by Sarah Nilsen, sound design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias, and properties designer is Natasha Renae Potts. Rehearsal stage manager is Ritzi Lanier and production stage manager is Andre Lamone. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers, production manager is Cassandra Carmona, and Bree Pavey serves as producer for Loft Ensemble.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.