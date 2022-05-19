THE GREAT WILDCAT JACKSON Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Wildcat Jackson is the self-proclaimed monarch of the west. With his silly yet edgy brand of bizarre magic, he entertains as an old-west showman in a modern world. This bargain-basement Buffalo Bill Cody works a crowd with his larger-than-life charisma and offbeat Comedy Sideshow. Due to the graphic nature of the sideshow stunts in the performance parental guidance is strongly suggested.

"Little BigStage Productions considers this piece a heartfelt love letter to American Vaudeville and Sideshow, rich parts of our American history that have been long forgotten," exclaims Blanco. "Though this is not a historical drama and is simply a variety act ,the hope is to not only provide some badly needed efficacy from life's current events through its inspired silliness but also to be reminded of a time when we as a community would revel in life's shared experiences together."

Written by Fred Blanco; Presented by: Little BigStage Productions; Directed by: Fred Blanco; Starring: Wild Cat Jackson

Where: The Wren Theater at The Irish Import Shop, 742 Vine St. Los Angeles Ca. 90036

Performance Dates:

Saturday June 4th,2022 @6pm- Preview

Friday June 17th ,2022 @7pm

Saturday June 25th,2022@4pm

TICKET PRICE: $15, https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7538?tab=tickets

Admission: 12 years old + due to the graphic nature of the sideshow stunts in the performance, parental guidance is strongly suggested.

Running time:45 minutes