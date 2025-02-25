THE GOOD PERSON OF SETZUAN to be Presented at Cal State LA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Department of Theatre and Dance at Cal State LA will present The Good Person of Setzuan. Bertolt Brecht's modern classic play, translated by Wendy Arons, and adapted by Pulitzer-winning writer Tony Kushner, will electrify the stage with newly composed music by Cal State LA faculty member John Ballinger.

The Good Person of Setzuan will be presented at the Intimate Theatre of the Luckman Fine Arts Complex on the campus of Cal State LA. It will be presented for eight performances from March 20 to 29, 2025.

The Good Person of Setzuan tells the story of three "Gods" who seek a "good person" to prove that there is no need to change the systems in place. In a world of desperate poverty and corruption, only soft-hearted prostitute, Shen Te, is willing to put them up for a night. The Gods reward her with money to open a smoke shop, which makes her a target of her hungry neighbors and a dashing pilot, Sun. To survive, Shen Te dresses up like her tough male cousin, Shui Ta, to kick out all the freeloaders. It works until the under-disguise Shui Ta is accused of murdering Shen Te.

Award-winning Director Randee Trabitz, MFA, explores income inequality in a global economy with classic Brechtian devices, modernized dialogue by Tony Kushner, original music composed by Cal State LA faculty member John Ballinger, and an innovative design by Paul Spadone (sets and costumes), Karyn Lawrence (lighting), and Arnold Bueso (puppets).

The cast features Miracle Moore (Shen Te/Shui Ta), Richard Carlson (Wang), Luca Stapleton (God 1), Aquanetta Brooks (God 2), Vivian Zerle (God 3), Spencer Porter (Sun), Donald Rizzo (The Barber), Eliza Kim (Mrs. Shin), Suteara Vathanasombat (The Landlady), Anthony Sanchez (The Policeman), and Corbin Mongolo (Mrs. Yang).

The ensemble includes undergraduate and graduate students Kylee Q Robinso, Joey Baca, Julia Bell Albano, Bethany Tasi, Humza Khan, Carlos Huerta, Pilar Ruffin, Johnny Sandoval, Jesus Rendon, Aislinn Barnes, and Monzerrat Delgadillo.

Production and design staff include Randee Trabitz (faculty director), John Ballinger (faculty music director and composer), Paul Spadone (guest scenic/Costume Designer), Karyn Lawrence (faculty lighting designer), Arnold Bueso (faculty puppet designer) Joy Diaz (student stage manager), Chance Vano (student assistant stage manager), and Bethany Tasi (student choreographer).

Show dates are Thursday, March 20 - Saturday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 23, at 2:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 26 - Saturday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.

