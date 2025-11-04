 tracker
THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With a Return to the El Capitan Theatre

Events include an exclusive panel hosted by D23 with Patrick Warburton, and more.

By: Nov. 04, 2025
THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With a Return to the El Capitan Theatre Image
Tickets are on sale now for Disney’s beloved animated feature “The Emperor’s New Groove” at the El Capitan Theatre! 
 
A Fan Event screening for “The Emperor’s New Groove” will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, November 21st featuring an exclusive panel hosted by D23 with Patrick Warburton, Mark Dindal, Dave Reynolds, and John Debney moderated by Tracey Miller-Zarneke. There are 2 different ticket packages available. 

Emperor Pack is $100 and includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, LE 300 Marquee Pin, Limited Edition Lithograph, Popcorn, Fountain Drink, and Event Credential

General Ticket is $50 and includes Reserved ticket, Limited Edition Lithograph, popcorn, fountain drink, and Event Credential

Daily showtimes for Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” November 21 through November 23 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:55pm. 

Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages. There is a special Llama Pack available for $48 and includes four tickets.

Photo credit: Disney 




