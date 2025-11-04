THE EMPEROR'S NEW GROOVE to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With a Return to the El Capitan Theatre

Events include an exclusive panel hosted by D23 with Patrick Warburton, and more.
Tickets are on sale now for Disney’s beloved animated feature “The Emperor’s New Groove” at the El Capitan Theatre!
A Fan Event screening for “The Emperor’s New Groove” will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, November 21st featuring an exclusive panel hosted by D23 with Patrick Warburton, Mark Dindal, Dave Reynolds, and John Debney moderated by Tracey Miller-Zarneke. There are 2 different ticket packages available.
Emperor Pack is $100 and includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, LE 300 Marquee Pin, Limited Edition Lithograph, Popcorn, Fountain Drink, and Event Credential
General Ticket is $50 and includes Reserved ticket, Limited Edition Lithograph, popcorn, fountain drink, and Event Credential
Daily showtimes for Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” November 21 through November 23 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:55pm.
Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages. There is a special Llama Pack available for $48 and includes four tickets.
Photo credit: Disney
Videos