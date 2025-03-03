THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS Announced At The Morgan-Wixson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Morgan-Wixson Theatre brings THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS to Santa Monica this season with performances from March 8 - April 6, 2025.

This satirical comedy with boot-stomping numbers tells the true story of the closing of the Chicken Ranch, a high profile brothel in Texas that operated from 1905 to 1973. When the media sensationalizes a story, the truth gets buried-but the women of the Chicken Ranch aren't afraid to stand up and set the record straight. In a world where morality is often twisted by the media and politics, this story of female empowerment, political hypocrisy, sensationalistic media, and corruption is just as important now as it was in the 1970's. Story by Larry L. King, Book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson with music and lyrics by Carol Hall.

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS is a happy-go-lucky view of small-town vice and statewide political side-stepping. THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS recounts the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Governors, senators, mayors, and even victorious college football teams frequent Miss Mona's cozy bordello, until that Puritan nemesis Watchdog focuses his television cameras and his righteous indignation on the institution.

Director Kristie Mattsson, a veteran director to the Morgan-Wixson stage, having directed such classics as Mary Poppins, Wedding Singer, and Drowsy Chaperone, is bringing THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS to glorious life in Santa Monica this spring. She decided to submit to direct this project because it feels like such a simple script that speaks to so many bigger issues. Kristie loved that it did not rely on a romantic storyline, but actually is more of a love letter to the women of the famed La Grange Chicken Ranch, most especially Mona, their fearless leader. Additionally, that the score was written by a woman from Texas, made it feel that much more authentic, with music that continues to surprise crew and cast alike with its timeliness. While the title may raise eyebrows, this is a story of caring, community, ethics, relationships and what happens when the wrong people try to take control of those things.

In an effort to engage and grow the Morgan-Wixson community, BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS has curated events surrounding select performances. March 8th will continue The Morgan-Wixson's tradition of the post-show opening night party for all patrons. They will also be continuing the tradition of their two post-show talkbacks, after the March 14th and March 23rd performances.

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS is Directed by Kristie Mattsson; Cori Goldberg and Ariella Salinas Fiore are the Producers; Niko Montelibano is the Choreographer; Abby Carlson is the Vocal Director; Rachel Alvarez is Production Stage Manager, assisted by Assistant Stage Manager and Prop Designer Kyle Lukas and Production Assistant Adam Derbigny; Ariella Salinas Fiore is Intimacy Director; Costume Designer is Kristie Mattson; Lighting and Sound Designer is Jeanne Valleroy; Scenic Designer is Kristie Mattson; Morgan-Wixson Theatre Technical Director is William Wilday.

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS story and book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, music and lyrics by Carol Hall, licensed under agreement with Concord Theatrical, Inc. will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, opening March 8, 2025 and running through April 6, 2025. The play features Bouket Fingerhut as Mona Standley, David Callendar as Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd, Krysten V. Williams as Jewel Mosely, Richard Rosales as Mevlin P. Thorpe, Sarah Marie as Doatsey Mae Grimes, Dorian Cheah as Edsel Mackey, Spencer Johnson as Mayor Rufus Pointdexter and Senator

Wingwoah, Cameron Lopez as CJ Scruggs, Michael Heimos as Governor Briscoe, Clare Shepard as Imogene, Amy Coles as Angel, Jazz Mcllwain as Shy, Holly Weber as Ginger, Eileen Cherry O'Donnell as Ruby Rae, Danellia Arechiga as Beatrice, Alison Regan as Durla), Kara Young as Dawn, Sofia Barrera as Taddy Jo, and Marta Myers as Eloise. The ensemble includes Andrew Colburn, Stephen Gregg, Maia Goldberg (U/S), Alyssa Love Lopez, Joshua Wyndell Luper, Ethan Mullen, Jaidyn Oloo, Matthew Perelman, Claire Shepard, Minque Taylor, Hayley Wells, and Justin Young.

BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS story and book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, music and lyrics by Carol Hall, licensed under agreement with Concord Theatrical, Inc.will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, opening March 8, 2025 and running through April 6, 2025. Adults $28, Seniors $23, and Students $23. Group rates are available call the box office for details. Visit www.morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519. Easy, free parking is available a block west of the theater, with many excellent restaurants within walking distance.

