THE ASYLUM INTERNATIONAL STREAMING HOUSE is Part of the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Combined Artform is once again hosting international shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. This year, embracing the new hybrid world, the renamed Asylum International Streaming House (AISH) will feature ten plays, performed in Africa, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Japan, streamed live (and delayed) into the Stephanie Feury Theater in Hollywood. AISH will be open on August 20 and 21.

Come discover the wide range of artistic expression from around the world, live, in a theatre with a masked and vaxxed audience at Stephanie Feury Studio Theater - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

AISH will also highlight a different model of hybrid theater; Cinematic watching of a live performance from another location (in this case country). This allows audiences in Hollywood to experience a show, in a community environment, not at home. As many of these shows are being performed in areas where the pandemic is hitting hard, this is a rare case to see these shows at an actual theater, with an audience.

The Australian shows, presented by Black Box Live will be broadcasting shows from Adelaide's Bakehouse Theatre as well as being offered on-demand in the Edinburgh Fringe. The Brazilian shows are being presented, Zoom style, in a format they have won several awards and accolades with during 2020/2021 as well as a live production from a refugee camp in Kenya. The Canadian show is live-streaming from a church and Alicein from Tokyo is offering a tasting of their high tech "stereoscopic video screen", now as a cinematic treat.

Matthew Quinn, Artistic Director said, "while the past year and a half has been extremely challenging, there has been some wonderful new exploration on ways to present live theatre as well as the growth of more international work as companies are coming together to present art in this digital platform." He continued, "this is something that wouldn't have happened, to this extent, without the pandemic. It really is the dawn of a new era."

Come check out what the world has been working on with live digital theatre, in a Hollywood Theatre during the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Most of the AISH shows have separate streaming shows available as well.

Tickets are available at www.hollywoodfringe.org