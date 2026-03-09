TWISTED Comes to Theatre West in April
Performances run April 3- May 3, 2026.
Twisted, a new play written by Chris DiGiovanni, directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett, and produced by Garry M. Kluger for the Theatre West Writers-in-Residence program will open next month. Performances run April 3- May 3, 2026.
How far would you go to discover the truth? Scilla Claroe, an African American woman, is a writer. She is interviewing Renton Downey, a Death Row inmate and the subject of her next book, Downey awaits execution because he murdered multiple people in a mass shooting. As their discussions continue, Scilla is brought to the chilling realization that Downey is somehow linked to her biracial son, Jason Abernathy.
What does she do now?
Chris DiGiovanni is the playwright. Her previous works include The Claw; Near Meltdown, an award-winning, produced and published monologue; Atermath, a full-length workshop production; Weapons of Mass Deception, a full-length musical evening; and several one-act and ten-minute plays. She has had staged readings, workshops, or productions in Los Angeles: Ensemble Studio Theatre - L.A.; Theatre West; The Road Theatre Company; The Company Rep; and the Blank Theatre's Living Room Series; New York: New York University; The Puzzle: Marble's Festival in New York; This Woman's Work Theater Company; and Mixing It Up Productions. Dallas, TX, S.T.A.G.E.; Nantucket, MA, with Nantucket Theatrical Productions; Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, International Fringe Festival, Best of Venue; Queensland, Australia with Short and Sweet; and Charleston, South Carolina with the College of Charleston.
Marc Antonio Pritchett directs. He is a Director, Fight Coordinator and Composer in the Los Angeles area. He is also a former Artistic Director at Sacred Fools Theatre Company. Some previous directing credits include: The Face of Emmett Till at La Mirada Theatre, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce at Skypilot Theatre and The Mousetrap at Theatre Palisades. He is represented by Nucleus Talent Management. For additional info visit: www.marcantoniopritchett.com
The cast includes Crystal Yvonne Jackson (Our Town, The Grapes of Wrath), Isaiah Frazilus (Ironbound, Envy Leads the Way), and Monty Renfrow (An Inspector Calls, The Pitch).
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 64th year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, Leo Buscaglia, Comcast Universal, and L.A. Parent Magazine.
