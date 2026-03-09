TWISTED Comes to Theatre West in April

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twisted, a new play written by Chris DiGiovanni, directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett, and produced by Garry M. Kluger for the Theatre West Writers-in-Residence program will open next month. Performances run April 3- May 3, 2026.

How far would you go to discover the truth? Scilla Claroe, an African American woman, is a writer. She is interviewing Renton Downey, a Death Row inmate and the subject of her next book, Downey awaits execution because he murdered multiple people in a mass shooting. As their discussions continue, Scilla is brought to the chilling realization that Downey is somehow linked to her biracial son, Jason Abernathy.

What does she do now?

Chris DiGiovanni is the playwright. Her previous works include The Claw; Near Meltdown, an award-winning, produced and published monologue; Atermath, a full-length workshop production; Weapons of Mass Deception, a full-length musical evening; and several one-act and ten-minute plays. She has had staged readings, workshops, or productions in Los Angeles: Ensemble Studio Theatre - L.A.; Theatre West; The Road Theatre Company; The Company Rep; and the Blank Theatre's Living Room Series; New York: New York University; The Puzzle: Marble's Festival in New York; This Woman's Work Theater Company; and Mixing It Up Productions. Dallas, TX, S.T.A.G.E.; Nantucket, MA, with Nantucket Theatrical Productions; Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, International Fringe Festival, Best of Venue; Queensland, Australia with Short and Sweet; and Charleston, South Carolina with the College of Charleston.

Marc Antonio Pritchett directs. He is a Director, Fight Coordinator and Composer in the Los Angeles area. He is also a former Artistic Director at Sacred Fools Theatre Company. Some previous directing credits include: The Face of Emmett Till at La Mirada Theatre, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce at Skypilot Theatre and The Mousetrap at Theatre Palisades. He is represented by Nucleus Talent Management. For additional info visit: www.marcantoniopritchett.com

The cast includes Crystal Yvonne Jackson (Our Town, The Grapes of Wrath), Isaiah Frazilus (Ironbound, Envy Leads the Way), and Monty Renfrow (An Inspector Calls, The Pitch).