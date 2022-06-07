THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS to Stream Tonight

Distinguished artists from across the nation's entertainment industry came together at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood for The 24 Hour Musicals, the intensive theatrical endeavor where stars from Broadway, film and TV write, compose, rehearse and perform four original musicals within 24 hours. Now, the show premieres tonight on Stellar at 5:30 PT/8:30 ET and will be available through June.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals began the night before the show at a kick-off event. Performers, composers, directors, choreographers, music directors, musicians and production staff gathered for a brief talent orientation where they shared special talents, skills, desires, and a song. Writers and composers decamped to craft 15-20 minute musicals overnight; at 9AM, actors received their roles, and directors, choreographers and musicians began rehearsal. At 8 PM, they debuted in front of a sold-out crowd.

And now, The 24 Hour Musicals are hitting the Internet! Tonight, Artistic Director, Mark Armstrong, and members of the cast and crew will chat during a livestream of The 24 Hour Musicals. Tickets are available here. The event will be followed by an IG Live on @24hourplays, featuring Mark, composer Lindsey Kraft, and others! After tonight, The 24 Hour Musicals will be available on-demand through the end of June.

The first musical in the show is "Things We'll Never Have Time To Do," which follows three women trapped in an elevator (Angelique Cabral, Mina Sundwall, and Shannon Purser) and how their different personalities and experiences become interconnected. This musical is narrated onstage by Andrew Leeds. "The Things We'll Never Have Time To Do" was written by Lindsey Kraft and Steve Yockey and directed by Ryan Bergmann with music direction by Dwight Rivera and choreography by Kitty McNamee.

Next up is "The Cow," which tells the story of a farmer (Mary Faber) who enlists the help of a superhero assassin (Erica Chamblee) to catch the villain (Garrett Clayton) and his henchman (Lily Brooks O'Briant) who stole her therapy cow, Milky (Mary Chieffo). "The Cow" was written by Rachel Axler with music by Adam Blau and directed by Michael John Garces with music direction by Elizabeth Curtin and choreography by John Carrafa.

Opening up the second act is "Super Squad!," which featured a group of superheroes including Brainwave (John Arthur Hill), X-Ray (Gracie Gillam), Rainbow (Rebecca Naomi Jones), Distracto (Timm Sharp), and Motivator (J. Elaine Marcos). All is status quo until one member of the group proclaims their wish to be rid of their crime-fighting duties and need for "the simple life." "Super Squad!" was written by J. Holtham, Emily Kinney, and Lisa Loeb and directed by Gordon Greenberg with music direction by Jennifer Lucy Cook and choreography by John Carrafa.

The final musical is "The Trial of 4 Loko." The scene opened with Four Loko (Jason Michael Snow) on the stand for the trial of People vs. Four Loko in the decision to reach the verdict on whether or not Four Loko would be able to hold all of their ingredients. Through the trial, Four Loko finds solitude in other banned characters including a Clown (Kether Donohue), a Tide pod (Paravi), and the book, Animal Farm (Gabrielle Ruiz) who bonded over their shared canceling. "The Trial of 4 Loko" was written by Joey Orton, Allie Levitan, and Brad Silnutzer and directed by Jaki Bradley with music direction by Angela Parrish and choreography by Kitty McNamee.

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will also return in person this fall for the 22nd year.; in July, the company's annual free professional intensive, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, brings together 43 early-career artists for a weeklong experience culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Season Three of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues is ongoing and licensed partner productions are planned around the world.

About The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director)

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 800 artists that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, and composers for a free professional intensive, The 24 Hour Plays Nationals. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations produce The 24 Hour Plays in professional theaters, colleges and high schools, touching everyone from celebrities to students.

Photo Credit: Dylan J. Locke