Studio For Performing Arts Los Angeles to Present CRAZYTOWN Showcase And Industry Mixer

Studio For Performing Arts Los Angeles, a top acting studio in Hollywood, will present a live performance of Crazytown by Jonathan Rand on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 3:00pm held at Upstairs at El Centro Theatre. The event will be followed by an exclusive industry networking mixer.
This performance and networking opportunity is part of the studio's acclaimed Diversity Scholarship Production, designed to spotlight rising talent while offering free acting lessons, professional training, and direct access to casting directors, acting agents, and Hollywood professionals.
Selected performers are awarded scholarships to participate in the showcase and receive additional acting coaching in Los Angeles, including access to casting director workshops, agent showcases in Los Angeles, and career mentorship with entertainment industry leaders.
The performance is co-directed by Walid Chaya and Jon Taylor and produced by Chaya, who also leads the studio.
Crazytown is a satirical one-act play by Jonathan Rand that takes audiences on a wild ride through a fictional town where everyday situations spiral into comedic chaos. The scenes include an outlandish police interrogation and a school debate turned political battleground - all packed into a fast-paced and energetic format. The production is presented by special arrangement with the playwright (jonathanrand.com).
Studio For Performing Arts Los Angeles launched its Diversity Scholarship Program to create equitable pathways for underrepresented actors. Hundreds of applicants nationwide submitted to be part of this opportunity. The selected cast receives professional acting training, including acting classes for beginners and experienced performers, at no cost to the performer.
Participants benefit from the studio's actor career development curriculum, including free online acting classes, audition coaching, and PR for actors tools designed to help them succeed both in person and through online acting lessons.
Following the performance, an LA Creatives Mixer will be held onsite, bringing together actors, casting directors, agents, producers, and directors in a casual yet professional environment. This is a rare opportunity for both old and new actors in Los Angeles to connect face-to-face with influential industry guests and decision-makers.
