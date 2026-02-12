Stream Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Online Now

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Channel has announced the digital release of The Importance of Being Earnest, in partnership with L.A. Theatre Works. Now streaming worldwide, this high-definition capture of Roundabout Theatre Company's acclaimed Broadway revival brings Oscar Wilde's most beloved comedy to global audiences. A sparkling, razor-sharp satire, The Importance of Being Earnest remains as fresh and wickedly funny today as ever.

The production is directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford.

Chris Wheeler, Managing Director and Co-founder of Theatre Channel, said: “We're thrilled to partner with L.A. Theatre Works on sharing this definitive staging with audiences around the world. Wilde's comic brilliance is timeless, and this production captures it beautifully.”

Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director of L.A. Theatre Works, said, “This classical masterpiece, headlined by a fantastic performance from the late Brian Bedford, should be in the media library of every theatre enthusiast, comedy fanatic, and Oscar Wilde devotee. We are pleased to partner with Theatre Channel to expand its viewing reach.”

Filmed live in HD through BY Experience, the cast includes Brian Bedford, Amanda Leigh Cobb, Santino Fontana, David Furr, Dana Ivey, Tim MacDonald, Paul O'Brien, Charlotte Parry Sara Topham and Paxton Whitehead.

Creative credits include scenic and costume design by Desmond Heeley, lighting by Duane Schuler, sound by Drew Levy, and original music by Berthold Carrière.

Hosted by David Hyde Pierce, the presentation also features an intermission conversation with Alfred Molina and UCLA's Michael Hackett on Oscar Wilde's life and work.

The Importance of Being Earnest is now streaming on Theatre Channel.