Stewart St John's Time Traveling YA Podcast HISTORYNAUTS Gets Pilot Order From Wonkybot Studios

Wonkybot Studios, the production company and podcast network focused on original scripted audio series for kids and family, has given the first 2021 pilot greenlight to creator/writer/director Stewart St John's new YA time-traveling scripted podcast and cast Hannah Monson (currently seen in Netflix' Glitch) in one of the lead roles. The company also revealed the show's title: Historynauts.

Wonkybot, which launched its first script podcast series Tara Tremendous in 2016 and is currently developing the title into a musical feature, is keeping details of the new show's concept a closely guarded secret, but confirms that it will center around several teenage time travelers out to save the world.

"I'm excited to once again introduce listeners to a brand new ensemble of characters in a compelling story that defies time and space," said St John, who is also co-founder of Wonkybot Studios and executive producer of the project. "And I'm thrilled to welcome Australian-born actress Hannah Monson to the cast. She's an exceptional talent who will bring just the right mix of emotion, charm and subtlety to a very complex character. The entire team is so excited to have her on board."

Monson's character in the series is also being kept secret, but it's known that she plays a pivotal role in the time-traveling missions.

Casting is currently underway for the remaining roles. Wonkybot co-founders Michael Plahuta and Todd Fisher will also serve as executive producers of the pilot.

Historynauts is the latest Stewart St John scripted podcast series to launch from Wonkybot Studios, hot off the heels of St John's horror series "Origins Unknown" which wrapped its first season in October. St John also finished writing 10 episodes of the second season of Origins Unknown which is currently in post-production at Wonkybot.

The announcement of the new pilot follows a growing roster of original Wonkybot fictional podcast series. Parents' Choice 2020 Gold Award Winner Tara Tremendous, Spooky Troop: A Very Scary Christmas, and Spooky Troop: The Last Halloween have recently been joined by The Owlsteins, supervillain comedy The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows and Origins Unknown.

Wonkybot podcasts can be listened to here: http://www.wonkybot.com