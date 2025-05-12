 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Steven Dietz's PERIL IN THE ALPS to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse

PERIL IN THE ALPS will begin performances on Wednesday, June 11 and will run through Sunday, June 29 at the Laguna Playhouse.

By: May. 12, 2025
Steven Dietz's PERIL IN THE ALPS to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present the world premiere of a new Hercule Poirot comic mystery, PERIL IN THE ALPS, written and directed by Steven Dietz (Laguna Playhouse’s wildly successful production of Murder on the Links), and based in part of “Poirot Investigates” by Agatha Christie.

PERIL IN THE ALPS will begin performances on Wednesday, June 11 and will run through Sunday, June 29 at the Laguna Playhouse.
 
The thrilling follow-up to Murder on the Links makes its anticipated debut! This new Hercule Poirot story leads the famed Belgian detective on a thrilling journey into the treacherous snow-capped Alps to solve a kidnapping before it becomes a murder. Will he finally meet his match in the mountains? Fortunately for the audience, the journey to the satisfying conclusion is filled with clever twists and turns and plenty of laughter as Poirot encounters dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects – all played by six actors! 
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings

Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14%
John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12%
Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11%
Vote Now!

Videos