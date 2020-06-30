Stars Theatre Restaurant Will Perform Virtual Production of DEAR ELIZABETH

Stars Theatre Restaurant will perform a virtual production of Dear Elizabeth, July 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 2020.

The play, by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Vickie Stricklind, is based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop.

Watch online at ShowTix4U.com. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at bmtstars.com/portfolio-view/dear-elizabeth. Once your transaction is complete, you will be sent an access code and link to watch on ShowTix4U.

Based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop, Sarah Ruhl expresses the beauty in simple correspondence. Brought to life by reading Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, Ruhl maps the relationship of the two poets from first meeting to an abbrieviated affair and the turmoil of their lives in between.

Cast:

Elizabeth Bishop: Julie Gaines

Robert Lowell: Steve Evans

Narrator: Jan Hefner

