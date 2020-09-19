Stages Theatre Will Close the Doors of its Fullerton Location After 28 Years

Amanda DeMaio, the executive director of Stages Theatre, says that this is just a temporary move, and the theater will relocate to a different physical location.

Stage Theatre has announced that it is closing its doors after 28 years and around 400 productions, Voice of OC reports.

"Rather than pay rent on a building we can't work in for who knows how long, throw all of our savings out the door, why not take the time to regroup and streamline, to put ourselves in the best possible position to return when this eventually does end," DeMaio said.

Patti Cumby, the board president and also an original Stages member, said Stages will "absolutely 100 percent return."

"I think (closing) is for the absolute best," she said. "It's going to give Stages the opportunity to retool and streamline and I think that's a great opportunity. We've been in business for a long time and gone through a lot of different changes, and each of them has helped us progress because of the strong foundation we've always had."

