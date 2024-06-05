Spotlight: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Valley Opera and Performing Arts (VOPA)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on Sholem Aleichem’s story, "Tevye and his Daughters", FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the beloved story of the small, tradition-steeped town of Anatevka in 1905 Imperial Russia, where Jews and Russians live in delicate balance. During the course of the show, the time honored traditions of Anatevka are both embraced and challenged by Tevye and his colorful community, as they witness his daughters, Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava, grow up and fall in love in a time of extraordinary change.



Director Dylan F. Thomas characterizes the show as being about “tradition in transition”, highlighting the struggle Tevye has in holding onto his beloved traditions while also embracing the more modern impulses of his three oldest daughters. He also comments on the eery realization that the setting of the show -- 1905 Imperial Russia -- just happens to be modern day Ukraine, where a violent displacement of an entire population is taking place once again.



VOPA’s production will be performed with full 20-piece orchestra, conducted by the esteemed Maestra, Dr. Noreen Green, Founding Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony. An exceptional cast of over 45 singing actors promises to give you a theatrical experience worthy of New York's Broadway stages.



