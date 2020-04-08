Spirits Rise With A Noise Within's 2020-2021 Season Announcement

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, is has announced its 2020-2021 season with the theme, SPIRITS RISING.

A Noise Within hosted a Facebook Live event where ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott broadcast their season announcement from the Redmond Stage. New and returning season pass holders will have the opportunity to access priority seating beginning today. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, June 9.

"Through the ages and from the ashes of troubled times, the human spirit, indomitable and eternal, rises," said Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott . "Yes, we have all been united by particularly strange and trying days of late. And across the globe, along with inevitable chaos and conflict, our better angels are on shining display. Kindness, empathy, a helping hand to a stranger; these are the human qualities A Noise Within chooses to celebrate in our season. Hence our 2020-2021 season theme, Spirits Rising!"

A Noise Within's inspiring new season begins in early fall with a straight run of Lewis Carroll 's masterwork Alice in Wonderland (August 22 - September 13, 2020) for audiences who had to miss the production in the spring of 2020. Alice is directed by Stephanie Shroyer, who had previously directed L.A. Times Critic's Choice The Madwoman of Chaillot in ANW's 2017-2018 season. Following Alice, A Noise Within will produce Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (September 27 - November 15, 2020), Stephen Sondheim 's musical thriller directed by ANW Producing Artistic Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott , who recently directed L.A. Times Critic's Choice Buried Child.

Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott continued, "Last season, only a handful of audiences saw our delightful and moving production of Alice in Wonderland, and we're excited to not only bring Alice back but also to give everyone a chance to see Sondheim's preeminent musical thriller Sweeney Todd."

Sweeney Todd will run in repertory with the Tony Award-nominated Radio Golf (October 18 - November 22, 2020), as A Noise Within continues its exploration of Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson 's 10-play American Century Cycle with its final installment. Radio Golf is directed by Gregg T. Daniel , who directed last season's Ovation recommended and L.A. Times Critic's Choice Gem of the Ocean, which has unique connections to Radio Golf. Concluding 2020, holiday favorite Charles Dickens ' A Christmas Carol (December 4 - 23, 2020), adapted for the stage by ANW Producing Artistic Director Geoff Elliott and directed by Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott , will return for its ninth year with all new music-composed by ANW Resident Artist Robert Oriol.

ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott concluded, "A Noise Within has never been just a space to produce timeless stories. Ours is also an intimate community where together we experience both the joy and challenge of being human. We need each other more than ever. We need this community more than ever.

"We are excited to share our upcoming season, ecstatic at the certainty that soon we will all once again be together in the same space exploring the wonders of classic theatre."

To become a season pass holder, visit http://www.anoisewithin.org/membership or email the Box Office at boxoffice@anoisewithin.org. A Noise Within's Box Office is located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., just north of the Madre Street exit off Interstate 210, in Pasadena, Calif.





