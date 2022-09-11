Special Offer: A World Premiere Comedic-Fantasy at North Coast Rep
A funny and insightful new work.
"Annabella in July"
By Richard Strand
Directed by David Ellenstein
This World Premiere comedic fantasy transforms an off‑season ski resort into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery. Playwright Richard Strand poses questions of identity and perception in this funny and insightful new work. You will find yourself laughing out loud and simultaneously examining the hopes and dreams of your own life experiences. A joyous night at the theatre.
World Premiere Now-Oct 2
Buy tickets at https://tickets.northcoastrep.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=1391
North Coast Rep
858-481-1055
Solana Beach, CA