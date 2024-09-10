Special Guests Set For EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB at The Moon Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club (formerly Emily Goglia’s Musical Musings) is set to debut at The Moon Room on Melrose on Monday, September 16, at 8pm. Goglia’s accompanist is Pete White. The evening will also feature special guests John Krause (Hadestown and Fun Home on Broadway, Wicked National Tour); Juliette Goglia (NCIS, CSI, The Michael J. Fox Show, Disney Channel); Justin Jones (Home for the Holidays original Broadway cast, Kiss Me Kate at Reprise!, The Drowsy Chaperone at 3D Theatricals); and Ryne Strom (AJR Tour - Madison Square Garden, Siegfried & Roy, Disney).

Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency at The Moon Room. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every month with Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and sold out a run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has sung with Christina Aguilera in her MasterClass online series and has been seen on FOX's Grease Live! and NBC's The Sing Off, and she was the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include the recently released film Knights of Swing (Amazon), Evita (Eva Peron), Kinky Boots (Lauren), Rent (Maureen),Carousel (Carrie), Into the Woods (The Baker’s Wife), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum. She recently saved the day at the LA revival of Reefer Madness when she learned the role of Mae in a single day and went onstage opposite Kristen Bell. She will next be starring as Audrey in the 5 Star Theatricals production of Little Shop of Horrors. She also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. She will soon showcase her voice-over talents starring in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy directed by Jason Reisig, and she can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums. Throughout the year, she performs in several shows at Disneyland Park, and she travels the nation with the USO Show Troupe, singing and dancing for the military and their families.

Pete White is originally from the UK, where his credits as a music director include Kinky Boots (West End premiere and the Grammy-nominated West End cast album, and Associate Music Supervisor for productions in Tokyo and Melbourne), Les Misérables (UK/European and US 25th Anniversary Tours), Hairspray (UK Tour), Legally Blonde (UK Tour), and Avenue Q (West End Assistant Music Director). He now lives in Los Angeles and current projects include Musical Director/Co-Orchestrator for the upcoming pop musical Salem, and music producer for Aimie Atkinson (original cast of Six).

Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There is no drink minimum. Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Clubresidency dates are now scheduled for the third Monday of every month (September 16, October 21, November 18, December 16). The Moon Room is located at 7174 Melrose Avenue (2nd Floor), in Los Angeles, 90046.

