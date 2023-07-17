Special Engagement Of TOY STORY Announced At The El Capitan Theatre

Continuing the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary with special engagement of eight classic films, the second feature in the celebration is Disney and Pixar's “Toy Story.” Tickets are now on sale.



The limited engagement is on Thursday August 3rd at 7:15pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.