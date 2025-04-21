Special Bonus Production GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE Set for Ensemble Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Theatre Company has announced a special limited engagement of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin ALONE, written and performed by internationally renowned artist Hershey Felder.

This celebrated theatrical event is a celebration of American jazz, and will run for five performances only, from May 23–25, 2025, at The New Vic in downtown Santa Barbara. Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this exclusive event.

Whether you experienced the magic of Felder's RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR firsthand or heard the buzz and missed out, now is your chance to witness his incomparable artistry and versatility. In a tour-de-force performance, Felder returns to The New Vic, showcasing his remarkable versatility as he embodies the vibrant energy of an American jazz legend - George Gershwin - and the genius behind some of the 20th century's most beloved melodies.

A musical portrait of genius, George Gershwin ALONE celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary composer behind "Rhapsody in Blue," "An American in Paris," and the groundbreaking opera Porgy and Bess. Felder brings Gershwin's story to life with more than two dozen of his most beloved songs—including "Summertime," "I Got Rhythm," and "Someone to Watch Over Me"—in a blend of live performance, storytelling, and theatrical magic.

“The overwhelming response to Hershey's immersive storytelling in RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR was truly inspiring," said Scott DeVine, ETC's executive artistic director. "That's why, when the rare opportunity arose to present a limited engagement of George Gershwin ALONE, a piece Hershey retired over 10 years ago, I knew we had to seize it. Whether you're a seasoned theatregoer or simply someone who appreciates the melodious scores of acclaimed composers, this is a unique chance to witness Hershey's extraordinary talent as he brings Gershwin's timeless melodies to life. His portrayal of George Gershwin will not disappoint.”

Directed by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), George Gershwin ALONE has played to sold-out houses from Broadway to London to L.A., and now comes to Santa Barbara for a limited run that promises to be just as unforgettable.

Performance Dates:

Friday, May 23 at 8PM

Saturday, May 24 at 3PM and 8 PM

Sunday, May 25 at 3 PM and 7PM

All performances will be held at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

Tickets:

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 21, 2025 at etcsb.org or by calling the ETC Box Office at (805) 965-5400. Ticket prices range from $40 - $94. All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25.

Comments