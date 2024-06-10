South Korean Rock Back Xdinary Heroes to Play First US Showcase Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes have announced their first performances in the U.S., Xdinary Heroes Showcase in USA . Fans of the group, known as “Villains”, can hear the band’s signature edgy, rock sound for the first time live in the states as they perform hit songs “Little Things'' and the recently released “Boy Comics (소년만화)”.

Produced by Live Nation, the two shows take place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on July 18th and July 21st, respectively. The general onsale will begin on Friday, June 14th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com.

Xdinary Heroes debuted with their characteristic sound in 2021 when they were formed under STUDIO J, a sublabel of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment. The six-member group consists of Gun-il (Leader, Drums), Jungsu (Keyboards), Gaon (Guitar), O.de (Synthesizer), Jun Han (Guitar), and Jooyeon (Bass guitar). As an emerging band, all the members are involved in creating songs and lyrics, constantly striving to broaden their musical horizons.

On November 3, 2023, Xdinary Heroes embarked on their first international tour – World Tour. Followed by performances in Seoul, they met “Villains” across Europe in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw, amassing a dedicated and loyal fanbase around the globe. In March of this year, the tour continued across five cities in Asia – Jakarta, Taipei, Singapore, Manila, and Bangkok. In addition to the world tour, Xdinary Heroes has performed at several renowned festivals in Korea, exhibiting their talent and captivating audiences.

With their continued growth, Xdinary Heroes released their first full-length studio album, Troubleshooting, on April 30th, 2024 which garnered wide praise from the likes of People, Clash and Consequence. The album's lead track "Little Things” has already reached ten million views on YouTube. Following the successful release of their debut full-length album, they released a new digital ep, Open♭eta v6.1, with the title track "Boy Comics" and "XH_winds_75" on June 3. While continuing their recent concert series "Closed ♭eta," the group played six sold-out shows in Seoul. Xdinary Heroes continues working on their "2024 Xperiment Project “- which covers new music releases and ongoing concerts.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, post show group photo op with Xdinary Heroes, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

