Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca Open Carpenter Center’s 2025–26 Dance Series In October

The Carpenter Center for the Performing Arts will open its 2025–26 Dance Series on Saturday, October 4 at 8 p.m. with Searching for Goya, performed by internationally acclaimed flamenco troupe Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca.

The evening-length suite of 14 dances, choreographed by Artistic Director Martín Santangelo and Bessie Award-winning principal dancer Soledad Barrio, draws inspiration from the art and political vision of Spanish painter Francisco de Goya.

Developed in part from scholarship at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Searching for Goya uses flamenco, live music, vocals, lighting, and design to explore Goya’s depictions of humanity, privilege, and revolt. “Goya…became increasingly revolted by unearned privilege. Wanting freedom and rights for all, he began to use his art as an act of witnessing, as a lie in the service of truth,” Santangelo notes.

The performance marks Noche Flamenca’s first appearance on the Carpenter Center stage and opens a dance season that continues with Alonzo King LINES Ballet on November 8 and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham on December 13.

Event Details

Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca – Searching for Goya

Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.)

Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach, CA

Tickets start at $38.75 at carpenterarts.org.

Convenient parking is available in lot G12. Fees are $10 after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and $10 all day on weekends.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP