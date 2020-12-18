Smile Theatre presents Christmas in Hollywood on December 22nd at 7:30pm, EST.

Have a Hollywood Holiday! Some of the most memorable holiday music comes from Hollywood - especially from the 1950s and 1960s. Rebecca Perry and David Kingsmill bring you a cabaret of Christmas greats that will get your toes tapping! Featuring songs and anecdotes from your favourite holiday films and artists: dazzling movie musicals such as "White Christmas", "Meet Me in St. Louis", "Holiday Inn" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"; amazing singers like Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dean Martin; and unforgettable songs such as "Jingle Bell Rock", "Sleigh Ride", "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch". This show is guaranteed to get you smiling as you prepare your plate of milk 'n cookies for Santa!

This will be broadcast live, but will include a couple of digital surprises - including the debut of "The Perry Sisters," a featured performance with my own sister, Melissa! A sing-along segment as we journey virtually through the Christmas Lights in Brampton town square! An homage to some of the great lines from classic Christmas movies, and more! Ticket info below:

You can register for a ticket at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oU5ImRXzQG-M_VktpsS_bA. (Please do so, as it helps Smile Theatre's tech team to know how many people to expect.)

The performance is Pay-What-You-Can, with a donation link set up here: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=AKLFTNDZGUFGN&source=url. This will be active until 24 hours or so after the show.

The show is being broadcast in association with Smile Theatre - a Toronto-based company that brings theatre into seniors' residences, care homes and hospitals. We were working with them in person at the beginning of the year, and are also delighted to be offering this show online through Smile to brighten residents' Christmas seasons across the GTA and beyond over the next few weeks, in addition to this public performance! www.smiletheatre.com