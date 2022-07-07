Sierra Madre Playhouse Announces Fall Season

Sierra Madre Playhouse plans two big main stage shows for this fall. You can now buy tickets for these shows.

Silent Sky

September 9- October 9, 2022. Written by Lauren Gunderson. Based on true events, Silent Sky is a stirring portrayal of the life of Henrietta Leavitt, an early 20th Century astronomer and scientific pioneer whose discoveries have profoundly affected the ways in which we understand the universe. She battles sexism, as men try to claim credit for her discoveries. Her devotion to her work faces a challenge when she falls in love. Directed by Barbara Schofield, who previously directed our production of Incident at Vichy (an L.A. Times Critic's Pick).

Patsy Cline Holiday Concert

November 25- December 23. In 2015, Cori Cable Kidder starred in our production of Always...Patsy Cline, one of our most popular shows ever. Now, Cori's back as Patsy again, this time performing Christmas classics like Jingle Bell Rock and White Christmas, as well as her own standards, including Walkin' After Midnight, Crazy, and so much more. Sean Paxton will also be there with his four-piece band.

Tickets are $45.00, with discounts for seniors 65+ ($40.00) and youth, 21 and under ($25.00). To order, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184456®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 , or call (626) 355-4318.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, it means that audience members must be masked when inside the Playhouse and must be able to provide proof of vaccination (vax card or digital record).