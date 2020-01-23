Shirley Chen, Camryn Kim and More to Lead the Cast of MAN OF GOD at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its production of Man of God, written by Anna Moench (Mothers, Birds of North America) and directed by Maggie Burrows (Spacebar, Damsels). Man of God had its world premiere in January 2019 as an East West Players production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at the Union Center of the Arts in Los Angeles.

The Geffen Playhouse cast features Shirley Chen (Krista, Beast Beast) as Samantha, Camryn Kim (It Was Nice) as Jen, Natasha Liu (Synchronic, Here and Now) as Mimi, Albert Park (Vietgone, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon) as Pastor and Jenapher Zheng (Seize the King, Kentucky) as Kyung-Hwa.

During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Samantha is personally wounded that Pastor would do this to her. Jen is worried about how this might affect her college applications. Mimi's out for blood, as usual. And Kyung-Hwa thinks everyone needs to have lower expectations for men. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok. Man of God is a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along-and decide they're definitely gonna do something about it.

Previews for Man of God begin Tuesday, March 3, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 12, and the production will close Sunday, April 12.

MAN OF GOD

Written by Anna Moench

Directed by Maggie Burrows

Previews: Tuesday, March 3 - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Opening Night: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Closing Night: Sunday, April 12, 2020

CAST

Shirley Chen as Samantha

Camryn Kim as Jen

Natasha Liu as Mimi

Albert Park as Pastor

Jenapher Zheng as Kyung-Hwa

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Se Hyun Oh

Costume Designer Denitsa Bliznakova

Lighting Designer Lap Chi Chu

Original Music & Sound Design by Jonathan Snipes

Fight Director Thomas Isao Morinaka

Production Stage Manager Samantha Cotton

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday No performance

Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $120.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student

COLLEGE AUDIENCES

Through a variety of events and other opportunities, The Geffen Playhouse welcomes college students to experience the live storytelling presented on our stages. We are proud of our association with UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, and open our doors to all college students throughout Los Angeles. More information is available at www.geffenplayhouse.org/college.





