Sheryl Lee Ralph & Charlize Theron to Receive Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation today announced it will host The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on September 15, 2022, at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The evening will be generously sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Honorees include Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph who will receive the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award for their long-term commitment to raising awareness of HIV.

"The fight against HIV/AIDS has always been close to my heart from my childhood in South Africa to my advocacy for African youth today. Witnessing the gravity of the HIV/AIDS epidemic first-hand fueled my commitment to raise awareness and funding for the cause and start my organization, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which focuses on the health, education, and safety of youth living in Southern Africa. I'm incredibly grateful to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation for recognizing my work by honoring me with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at this year's gala," said Theron.

"As I stepped into the bright lights of Broadway as an original company member of "Dreamgirls," AIDS made an entrance that would be devastating up and down Broadway blowing out the flame of life like candles on a birthday cake! As a young person, I was forever changed standing witness to such an ugly time in America. Seeing how marginalized people were left out of the AIDS conversation. And so in a commitment to raise awareness I created the divinely inspired, victoriously aware DIVA Foundation as a living memorial to the many friends I lost to the disease. I thank The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation for shining a light on my efforts to continue raising awareness by honoring me with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the 2022 gala," said Ralph.

This year's gala will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie's featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences, and a live performance. Guests will also be given a first-time up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor's personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives.

