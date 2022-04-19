SheLA Summer Theater Festival Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Of Five New Plays By Gender-Marginalized Writers

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming theater writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2022 SheLA Summer Theater Festival. The Festival, which annually features the works of West Coast-based gender-marginalized playwrights, will run from July 11-17, 2022 at Hollywood's Zephyr Theatre with both an in-person audience and select digital performances.

The 2022 SheLA Summer Theater Festival will present five new full-length plays: a kid by Erika Hakmiller, Electra by Luz Lorenzana Twigg, The Firefly Web by Erika Jenko, Hakugame by Skylar Rae, and too much skin by Carolene Joy Cabrera King.

Tickets to the performances will be available in June, and you can learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/She-LA.

The SheLA shows were selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 300 submissions from around the globe. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

For more information on SheLA's sister festivals, SheNYC and SheATL, visit www.SheNYCArts.org.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.