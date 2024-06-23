SheLA Arts to Present HERE COMES THE NIGHT Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SheLA Arts is set to present here comes the night, by Lisa Kenner Grissom, directed by Hailey McAfee. Featuring two complex female characters, this riveting two-hander is a dark comedic drama that offers a fresh take on the topic of reproductive rights, and explores female friendship in the digital age. This new play has a festival premiere at the SheLA Festival with 2 DATES, JULY 16th @ 7:30 pm and JULY 20th @ 2:30 pm at The Zephyr Theatre. Co-Produced by The Inkwell Theater.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HCTN_SheLa

ABOUT THE SHOW

here comes the night by Lisa Kenner Grissom

When Olivia, a musician's wife and climate science advocate, invites Maggie, an old friend turned social media influencer, to spend the weekend while she has an at-home medical abortion, she doesn't realize that Maggie is about to throw Olivia off course. And actually, these women of different generations are about to alter each other's lives in ways they hadn't expected or imagined. What happens when a woman's right to choose becomes a litmus test for all of her life choices?

THE CAST

The cast features Erika Soto as Maggie and Madelynn Fattibene as Olivia.

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

The production team includes Playwright - Lisa Kenner Grissom; Director - Hailey McAfee; Stage Manager / Lighting Designer - Zoia Wiseman; Sound Designer - Andrea Allmond ; Graphic Design by SheLA Arts; and Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR.

Produced by SheLA Arts in association with The Inkwell Theater

THEATRE VENUE ~ PERFORMANCES ~ TICKETS

The Zephyr Theatre – 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

TWO Performances: JULY 16th @ 7:30 pm and JULY 20th @ 2:30 pm

General admission $30.00

Tickets available at: https://bit.ly/HCTN_SheLa

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Lisa Kenner Grissom (she/her) is an award-winning playwright and musical book writer whose work explores dynamic social issues, often through the lens of strong women. She's known for creating multi-layered characters, exploring the complexity of human emotions, and finding levity in discomfort. Selected full-length plays: here comes the night (Semi-Finalist: O'Neill National Playwrights Conference; Bay Area Playwrights Festival; New Dramatists Princess Grace Playwriting Fellowship); Four Chambers (Winner: Jean Kennedy Smith Award); Motherland (Finalist: Jewish Plays Project). She has been a finalist for the Ashland New Play Festival, O'Neill, Lark, Playwrights' Center, Princess Grace Fellowship, and The Heideman Award. Lisa also wrote/produced the award-winning short film, Tattoo You, based on her published one-act, which has been screened at 15+ film festivals nationally and internationally. A two-time O'Neill Kennedy Center Fellow, Lisa's work has been developed/produced across the country. Since visiting Vilnius, Lithuania in 2019, Lisa has embarked on several projects including Following Fania, a documentary about the role of Jewish female resistance fighters, which closely aligns with the subject matter of Vilna: A Resistance Story, a new musical she is currently developing. In addition to the Dramatist Guild and Playwrights Union, Lisa is a proud member of Maestra, and was selected to participate in their 2024 mentorship cohort. Lisa earned her B.A. from Wesleyan University and her MFA in Writing for Stage and Screen from Lesley University. lisakennergrissom.com

BIOS

Hailey McAfee (she/her) is an actor, director, and Associate Artist of The Attic Collective. Most recently she directed a workshop of Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin as part of The Inkwell Theater's LAB series. In last year's Hollywood Fringe Festival, Hailey directed Hedda Gabler (Best Drama Nominee), and acted in Iphigenia in Splott (L.A. Theatre Bites Best Solo Show Winner, Best Actress Nominee, Hollywood Fringe Festival Best of Broadwater Winner, Best Solo Show Nominee, Top of the Fringe Nominee). Other credits include I Decided I'm Fine: A Roach Play, Prefers Bright Indirect Light, and Desert Weeds. Hailey holds a B.A. in Theatre Arts from UC Santa Cruz.

Erika Soto (she/her) - Maggie - is a native Houstonian of Mexican parentage who loves dancing, coffee, and all things magical. She is supremely grateful to be here. LA work includes: A Noise Within Theatre (Resident Artist): Hypatia Tarleton, Misalliance, Hermia, A Midsummer Night's Dream; Beatrice, Much Ado About Nothing; Eurydice, and others, Metamorphoses; Helen, All's Well That Ends Well; Ensemble, Sonnets for an Old Century (NoiseNow audio play), Alice, Alice in Wonderland; Elizabeth/Female Creature, Frankenstein; Poppy Norton-Taylor, Noises Off; Laura Wingfield, The Glass Menagerie; Katherine/Boy, Henry V; Vivie Warren, Mrs. Warren's Profession; Cordelia, King Lear; Thomasina Coverly, Arcadia; Dolly Clandon, You Never Can Tell. Elsewhere: Boston Court Pasadena: Jessica, Everything That Never Happened; Independent Shakespeare Co.: Julia, The Two Gentlemen of Verona; Miranda, The Tempest; Juliet, Romeo and Juliet; Bianca, The Taming of the Shrew; Constance Neville, She Stoops to Conquer; Mopsa, The Winter's Tale; Mary Moore, Red Barn (Premiere); Ingenue, Strange Eventful History (Premiere). TV: ERIC (Netflix), Vida (STARZ), Side Hustle (Nickelodeon), Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion (Disney). Education: University of Southern California, School of Dramatic Arts, B.A.; British American Drama Academy, London, UK.

Madelynn Fattibene (she/her) - Olivia - appeared in the 2022 Inkwell Theater reading of here comes the night and recently appeared with The Attic Collective in Hedda Gabler (Best Drama nominee and Los Angeles Magazine top of list, Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023) Other credits include The Car Plays at Segerstrom Center for the Arts; Anita Bryant Died For Your Sins and Epic Proportions with West Coast Ensemble; A Good Smoke with The Production Company; Enchanted April (U/S) at The Pasadena Playhouse; the short films Grimshaw and Daryl from OnCar; and the storytelling show Iron Skirt Stories with Gladiolus Media. Madelynn is a member of VS Theatre Company.

SANDRA KUKER PR – Publicist (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

Her 3-decade background in Music, Film, Television and Theatre has created a client list of diversity and successful campaigns. Sandra's experience also includes chartering ships for theme cruises, casting for Film and Television, as well as Reality Television, Scripted Television & Documentary's. Highlights include films A World Away – by Mark Blanchard and Getting Unstuck – by Conscious (Merle Soden). Stage projects include: I'm Not A Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce – Starring Ronnie Marmo, Directed by Joe Mantegna, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground - Starring Tony Winner John Rubinstein, The Elephant Man, My Child Mothers Of War, Voice Lessons – Starring Laurie Metcalf, French Stewart and Maile Flanagan and Ophelia by Stefan Marks. Panic! Productions include: Inspecting Carol, Next To Normal, Little Shop Of Horrors and 13 The Musical and Footloose The Musical – Directed by Barry Pearl. A Time To Kill by John Grisham, Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies, Crimson Square Theatre Company's: An Infinite Ache, Dinner With Friends, Live At The Purple Lounge The How And The Why, Sex With Strangers, Lost Lake & Belleville and Outrage. Author Bill Ratner of Parenting For The Digital Age and consulting with Retronuvo Media on Reality TV and scripted television & Documentaries. Utilizing the strength of personal relationships, alongside social media and traditional PR. Website: www.SandraKukerPR.com

ABOUT SheLA Arts

SheLA Arts is part of SheNYC Arts, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders. The organization produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta annually. The LA Festival, which features the works of West Coast-based women, trans, & non-binary playwrights, will present five new works and runs from July 15-21, 2024 at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood, with both an in-person audience and select digital performances. The SheLA shows were selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 450 submissions. Tickets to the performances are available at https://bit.ly/HCTN_SheLa, and you can learn more about each show at https://www.shenycarts.org/She-LA.

ABOUT The Inkwell Theater

Founded by Artistic Director Elliot Shoenman in 2004, The Inkwell Theater is a writer's theater company, dedicated to developing, supporting, and cultivating new plays and playwrights in the Los Angeles community. Focused exclusively on new works, Inkwell allows young artists and veterans alike to work in an environment of experimentation, freedom, and collaboration. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Daniel Shoenman and Associate Artistic Director Annie McVey since 2012, Inkwell's Development LAB has developed more than 53 new plays, many of which have gone on to full stage productions and film adaptations. https://inkwelltheater.com

Comments