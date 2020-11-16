Selma Arts Center Seeks Contestants In Company's First-Ever Talent Show

Video submissions are open until November 29th.

The Selma Arts Center has announced the SAC TALENT virtual fundraiser, with video submissions open until November 29th. Video Showcase will run from November 29th - December 12th along with the Final Broadcast Show on December 31st, 2020. All will be released virtually on Selma Arts Center social media platforms, (Facebook.com/SelmaArtsCenter, Twitter, and Instagram @SelmaArtsCenter).

SAC Talent is an all-ages talent show and fundraiser. Participants will submit a video showcasing their talent and each video will be shared by the Selma Arts Center on all of our social media platforms. AThe top ten contestants will be ranked by our esteemed invited judges, filmed and streamed on the Selma Arts Center Facebook page www.facebook.com/SelmaArtsCenter in a digital event spectacular. All filming will be in accordance with current CDC guidelines.

Participants are able to submit a video in one of two divisions: Junior Talent (ages 2-12) and Mainstage Talent (13 and up). All are invited to submitted and non-restricted to Central Valley. Prizes will be given to the top three in the Mainstage Talent division, including a $500 cash prize for the first place winner. The top two winners in the Children's Division will also receive prizes, including a $100 Visa Gift Card.

In addition to the talent competition, participants can take part in a donation competition, with 20% of the final donation pool awarded to the person with the highest donation points! SAC Talent Director, Ben Sells, is working to bring our community together to aid the arts.

"During these unprecedented times it's been hard to create and explore the arts, but we as a council wanted to put something together so that people could express themselves while following CDC guidelines. This is a chance for our community to come together and celebrate all our diverse talents while raising money to keep the arts alive in the Valley," says Sells.

SAC Talent will be a production for all ages to enjoy and even you could be the winner! There will be a wide variety of talents from all around the valley that are sure to dazzle you till the end of the year.

"We wanted this to be fun and fair for all, so we have put together an exciting range of judges. Each judge has been given a rubric to follow that includes assessment of your overall performance, stage appearance and presence, originality, personality, and creativity," says Sells.

Our wide range of Judges includes; Frankie Rodriguez (currently starring in Disney's, High School Musical The Musical The Series), Roy "The Rev" Sizemore (New Rock 104.1 DJ), Lisa Lee Herrik (Writer/Artist and Fresno Arts Council Member), and Teresa Gallavan (Selma City Manager). SAC Talent is directed by Ben Sells and will be hosted by Ben Sells and Adam Chavez. The Production Stage Manager is Katlyn Kirby, set and lighting design by Nicolette Chavez-Anderson, and video editing will be designed by Adrain Oceguera and Jose A. Moreno III. For more information and registration visit selmaartscenter.com/audition, RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2586811568248529. For questions, call the Selma Arts Center (559) 891-2238, email nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or visit the Selma Arts Center website at www.selmaartscenter.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You