Sebastian Bach to Headline ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, on Sunday afternoon, May 18, 2025, 11AM to 6PM, on the South Lawn adjacent to the Autry Museum of the West in Griffith Park.

The annual ROCK FOR RONNIE, an afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, celebrates the memory of the late singer who succumbed to gastric cancer in 2010. Entrepreneur, author and producer Ahmet Zappa will host the event.

Headlining this year’s ROCK FOR RONNIE will be actor and heavy metal singer Sebastian Bach and his band. Also joining the bill will be Dio Disciples; southern rock band Jason Charles Miller; hard rock band Kill Devil Hill; Las Vegas-based Count’s 77, whose frontman Danny Coker is the star of the Counting Cars TV show on the History Channel; and the All-Stars Band jam, which in past years has included noted musicians such as Doug Aldrich, Steven Adler, Chris Broderick, Phil Demmel, Dave Grohl, Adrian Vandenberg, Ricky Warwick and Brian Tichy, among many others. Local band Anita Squeeze will open the afternoon of live music.

General Admission tickets for $65 and a limited number of VIP seating tickets for $125 are now on sale here. The new location for the event at the park adjacent to the Autry Museum offers a beautiful setting for an afternoon of exciting live music and fun for the whole family. There is ample free parking available nearby.

There will be ample additional opportunities to support to the Dio Cancer Fund at the ROCK FOR RONNIE via a silent auction and raffle, beverage, food and merchandise sales, artist meet and greets, a specially-created Garden of Hope and, of course, direct contributions on site. A silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as food from various participating food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items. Contributing sponsors already include Archie’s Ice Cream, Liquid Death, Marquis beverages, Celsius and HOP WTR.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org) was founded in memory of the legendary singer, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million since its inception. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer.

100% of the net proceeds from the ROCK FOR RONNIE will go to the Dio Cancer Fund, which is now in its 15th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer prevention, education and research for a cure. The organization also hosts the annual Bowl for Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party in November.

