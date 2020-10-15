Scott Ellaway Conducts Orchestra Europa, October 21

Muhly's Set Me As A Seal takes center stage for a K12 educational broadcast.

During the pandemic, Orchestra Europa presents a newly performed digital concert series under the banner of the American Orchestra Europa Foundation and made available to home audiences with an ensemble of ten freshly minted California based Orchestra Europa Fellows, newly graduated from conservatories including Colburn and USC.

The first of these is Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00pm (Eastern) 5:00pm (Pacific). In this fifty-minute concert, Ellaway explores Nico Muhly's Set Me as a Seal for soprano, alto, tenor, bass, and piano; the program also includes Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, and other works. The Muhly work features a small group of singers drawn from the L.A. Master Chorale and other local groups.

Tickets priced at $25 (student and seniors at $10) are available by emailing tickets@orchestraeuropafoundation.org

Earlier in the day a student version screens and is delivered at no cost in cooperation with OpusYou, a world leader in the field of K12 music education, at 3:30pm (Eastern) 12:30pm (Pacific) www.opusyou.com/cinematic-broadcast/set-me-as-a-seal. Lasting 25 minutes, the program features a deep dive exploration of Set Me as A Seal, guiding students and educators through a musical journey, followed by a question and answer session with Ellaway and guests. Students are invited to deepen their exploration further with accompanying online resources.

In the evening Orchestra Europa presents the first of three digital concerts scheduled for the 2020-2021 via Zoom. During this time when local events are cancelled and people are encouraged to stay at home, Orchestra Europa and OpusYou are presenting live music in a Socially Distanced Format to audiences via streaming. The second concert is scheduled for February 24 featuring Leonard Bernstein's Chichester Psalms and the third concert is scheduled for May 12 featuring Viri Galilael by Patrick Gowers. Orchestra Europa performs under the auspices of the non-profit American Orchestra Europa Foundation.

The concert is broadcast from a large warehouse facility operated by Gravity Media in Van Nuys, a leading global provider of complex live broadcast facilities and production services to content owners, creators and distributors. Gravity Media uses the collective pull of their team and resources to capture, craft and create world-class content, serving clients across the sport, media, news and entertainment industries from bases in the UK, Australia, USA, France, Germany and Qatar.

"Artistic performances are a universal experience that offer healing and hope in times of darkness," said Artistic Director Scott Ellaway. "I'm honored to take performing arts into the digital realm so our communities can continue the appreciation and practice of music - no matter the circumstances."

