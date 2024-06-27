Saxophonist Dave Koz Hits $2 Million Raised For Children's Nonprofit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dave Koz, the nine-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist, and his friends and fans have hit a major milestone for nonprofit fundraising. The Dave Koz and Friends at Sea cruise, a music-filled journey across the Mediterranean Sea, concluded in May, raising over $150,000 for Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized kids and their families. Donations were raised through live and silent auctions held onboard the two sold-out trips to Greece, Malta, and Sicily.

Koz, a longtime ambassador for Starlight Children's Foundation since 1993, said, "From the moment I heard about Starlight some 30 years ago, I knew this would be an organization near and dear to my heart. And over the years, meeting so many of these courageous young heroes in hospitals around the country only served to grow my commitment. Now, here we are three decades later, hitting the $2M mark raised through the incredible generosity of our cruise guests and fan network—it's a milestone that makes me so proud and happy, knowing that these funds have truly affected the lives of so many sick children and their families.”

The Koz voyages have been supported by a plethora of artists and celebrities such as singer-songwriter Regina Belle, singer and drummer Sheila E, saxophonist Candy Dulfer, singer and American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart, musical duo The Righteous Brothers, comedian and television host Loni Love, saxophonist and flutist Najee, guitarist Peter White, and saxophonist and songwriter Kirk Whalum, just to name a few.

Koz and his community have raised funds through various initiatives – including the annual Dave Koz and Friends at Sea cruise, which has raised more than $1 million since its inception, charitable Koz Wines, and year-round donations – to support Starlight's signature programs, such as Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, and a jazz-inspired Starlight Gown.

“We're incredibly grateful to Dave and his community for their support over the years to bring happiness to hospitalized kids. We congratulate them on this incredible milestone. Dave and his community are the prime example of combining music and philanthropy, and how it can have a huge impact on hospitalized kids and their families.” said Adam Garone, Starlight Children's Foundation CEO.

Each year, the nonprofit recognizes supporters with Starlight Awards that spotlight fundraisers who have done exceptional work to raise donations. In 2023, Starlight rewarded Koz's efforts with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Starlight Children's Foundation delivered happiness to 3 million hospitalized kids and their families this past year through innovative programs that provide play and distraction therapy, helping young patients get through the pain and stress of medical procedures and conditions. These vital programs were offered free of charge to over 700 children's hospitals and facilities across the U.S. to assist child life teams and clinicians in addressing the unique needs of pediatric patients, helping them feel more comfortable and supported during their medical journey.

To learn more about the mission of Starlight Children's Foundation, please visit starlight.org.

