Sasha Nathwani's LAST SWIM Sets U.S. Premiere and Digital Debut

Last Swim, the critically acclaimed feature debut from writer-director Sasha Nathwani, will receive a U.S. release from Sunrise Films. Following its world premiere at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival and subsequent U.K. and Ireland release earlier this year, the film will make its U.S. debut with a special one-night-only screening in Los Angeles on July 23, ahead of its release on VOD platforms beginning July 25.

The film received the Crystal Bear for Best Film in the Generation 14plus section and won the AG Kino – Gilde – Cinema Vision 14Plus at Berlinale 2024. It was later nominated for Best Film at the 2024 British Independent Film Awards.

A coming-of-age drama set over the course of a single summer’s day, Last Swim follows Ziba, a high-achieving British-Iranian teenager, as she receives her A-Level results and spends the day leading her closest friends on a celebratory, and at times chaotic, journey across London. Beneath the surface, Ziba is quietly grappling with a life-altering secret. As the city buzzes under the glow of an impending meteor shower, she forms an unexpected bond with Malcolm, a boy who challenges her to face the truth she’s been avoiding.

The movie stars Deba Hekmat (Hoard), Lydia Fleming (In From the Cold, Mary & George), Denzel Baidoo (Suspicion, The Kitchen), Solly McLeod (Tom Jones, House of the Dragon), Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), Michelle Green and Narges Rashidi.

Last Swim is a Caviar, P&Z & Screencrib production produced by Campbell Beaton, Bert Hamelinck, Nisha Mullea, Sorcha Shepherd, Helen Simmons and James Isilay, with Ruby Walden, Kelly Peck, Jess Ozeri, Max Fisher & Liam Johnson serving as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

