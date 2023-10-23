Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR Enters Final Week of Performances at Hudson Mainstage Theatre

October 29 marks the final performance of Sea of Terror at the Hudson Theatres in Hollywood.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Los Angeles audiences have one more week to see Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial's presentation of SEA OF TERROR, a new play written and directed by Emmy Award-winner Sam Catlin (AMC’s Breaking Bad, Apple TV+’s Sugar). The world premiere stars John Ales (HBO‘s Euphoria, Neflix’s Painkiller), Julie Dretzin(Broadway’s The Sisters Rosensweig, Hulu’s The Handmaids Tale), Paul Schulze (HBO’s The Sopranos, Showtime’s Nurse Jackie), and Amy Scribner (London Calling, The Musical at the Hudson Backstage Theatre; Suburban Blightat the McCadden Place Theatre). Produced by Joanna Colbert and Dretzin, the limited engagement runs through October 29 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood. Tickets are now on sale at Onstage411.com/SeaofTerror

Life is a relentless sea of terror and peril. And nothing is scarier than impending social plans. When a couple is faced with an evening hosting friends for a casual get-together, their anxious unraveling around this routine socialization takes us on a gut-busting ride we can all identify with. SEA OF TERROR is a dark comedy for anyone who has made plans they wish they could cancel.

In addition to playwright and director Sam Catlin, the creative team for SEA OF TERROR  also includes producers Joanna Colbert and Julie Dretzin and sound design by Alysha Grace Bermudez. SEA OF TERROR  is produced by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial.

SEA OF TERROR  will play at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood. The limited engagement runs through October 29 only! The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm; and Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm. Tickets prices start at $45. For tickets and information visit the website Onstage411.com/SeaofTerroror call (323) 856-4249.

To see the sneak peek video of SEA OF TERROR, click here:  




