STRINGS, a Healthcare Horror Play, to Make World Premiere at Titmouse Warehouse

Trepany House, in residence at Titmouse Warehouse, will present the world premiere of STRINGS, a new “healthcare horror” play written and directed by Amit Itelman. Sponsored by Emmy Award-winning animation studio Titmouse, the production will run Saturdays from August 9 through November 1, 2025, at 1121 Seward Street in Los Angeles. Tickets are $35.

In STRINGS, audiences follow Stanley Porter, a man who claims to suffer from Morgellons—a mysterious condition in which string-like fibers erupt from the skin. Denied medical care and increasingly desperate, Stanley turns to drastic measures in this live medical thriller that blends noir, terror, and conspiracy. The play features staged gunplay and brief nudity.

Performances are scheduled for Saturdays: August 9, 16, and 23; September 20 and 27; October 4, 11, 18, and 25; and November 1. Each show runs approximately 90 minutes.

The cast includes Liesel Hanson as Beatrice, known for Re-Animator: The Musical and Children of Sorrow; Galen Howard as Stanley, with credits including The Book of Boba Fett, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the upcoming film A Blind Bargain; Davey Johnson as Dr. Harris, who has appeared in Trepany House’s Bride of Blood and Alien Encounter, and can next be seen in Platonic (AppleTV), Adventure Time, and Snake Oil; Kimberly Pace-Nieva as Rochelle, seen in Open to It (OUTtv), Uprooted (Hulu), and active in the stand-up comedy scene; and Trista Robinson as Catherine, a horror specialist with roles in Echoes of Fear, Purgatory Road, and The Human Race.

Sound design is by Hans Fjellestad, whose work has been featured globally and on networks including Showtime, Netflix, and Adult Swim. The production is presented by Trepany House, a nonprofit arts organization known for blending drama, horror, comedy, and experimental performance. The company was previously in residence at the Steve Allen Theater before relocating to Titmouse Warehouse.