STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens Soon At Long Beach Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS will run May 17 – June 14, 2025 at Long Beach Playhouse. Steel Magnolias is the consummate play about the ways women come together for friendship, support, gossip, humor, and a soft place to land when their hearts are breaking.

The six women represent life stages, roles in society, and ability to survive tragedy by leaning on one another. The play centers around a newlywed, her mother, a recent widow, a wealthy curmudgeon, an outsider who may or may not have shady past, and the owner of the beauty shop where their life stories play out.

“Many have seen the movie. It came out in 1989 but the story is timeless”, said Madison Mooney, Executive Directory for the Long Beach Playhouse. “People who've only seen the movie are surprised to find that the play only has six characters, all women. And it takes place entirely in the Truvy's beauty shop.”

The six Southern women, Ouiser, M'Lynn, Annelle, Truvy, Shelby, and Clairee, are friends with subtleties somewhat defined by age and what life has dealt them. Clairee and Ouiser are the elders of the group and longtime friends. While recently widowed Clairee is optimistic and looking for fun, Ouiser describes herself as having been in a very bad mood for 40 years. Annelle and Shelby are young. Annelle is escaping a bad marriage and Shelby is just entering one that promises perfection. M'Lynn is married and lives in a big house. Truvy is married and lives with her sometimes-unemployed husband in a house next to the beauty parlor. Still, they are best friends, Southern to the core, they are beautiful and strong, like steel magnolias.

“I wanted a play that centered on women and highlighted their strengths. This show explores the ways women experience life as a cycle of birth, death, rebirth, and ultimately victory over circumstances,” said Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “And I knew just the woman to direct it, Phyllis Gitlin.”

Gitlin is a theater teacher at Orange Coast College and has directed more than 40 shows Long Beach and Orange County. In 2023, Gitlin directed The Diary of Anne Frank at the Playhouse. Gitlin took a heart-wrenching and difficult story and found the humanity in the characters. It was one of the best shows of the season.

The show's six-member cast is a mix of returning and debuting actors. Returning actors are Sarah Green, Andrea Stradling, Phyllis M. Nofts, and Roxy Payne. Making their debuts are Katrina D. Richard and Gloria Moen.

Mooney says, “This show paints a picture of eccentricity in the small-town South that will have your heart singing and breaking. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you might even buy ticket to see it again. It's that good!!”

This production of Steel Magnolias is partially sponsored by The Port of Long Beach.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday, May 15 – the community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Ten Dollar Preview Friday May 16 – all tickets are $10.00

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on May 17 - Tickets are $35.00 Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

Thursday and Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

