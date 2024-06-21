SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Will Play the Dolby Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Building on the success of sold out shows worldwide, a new 50+ city U.S. tour will kick off the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. The highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will land in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for two days only, from October 25 – 26, 2024. For the complete tour schedule visit spiderverseinconcert.com. View the tour announcement video here.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 26th at 10am at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com.

The films have become a sensation for their incredible and ground-breaking soundtracks which have been heralded for their unique mix of orchestral and electronic music, and scratch DJ’ing.

In Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert audiences will see the film presented on a huge HD screen, accompanied by a range of musicians and instrumentalists performing music from the film’s score and soundtrack live to picture. This will include an orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, percussion and electronic instruments.

The score for the film was created by Emmy-winning and Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-nominated composer, Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as Ferrari, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

Pemberton took influence for both Spider-Verse film scores from growing up amid the London rave scene in the 90s, where he regularly immersed himself in ambient and techno nights. Daniel also drew inspiration from the scratch DJ’s at The Blue Note Club in East London, where he first witnessed scratching vinyl being used in an artistic form. This, coupled with heavy-drumming and punk guitars, gives the soundtrack its unique sound, fusing genres to make something bold and unparalleled which will be brought to life in an exhilarating style in these live concerts.

“Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, ground breaking and impactful score I’ve written,” says Pemberton. “I’ve always believed that there should be no barriers to music, but it’s rare to get the opportunity that you get within the Spider-Verse - where else could you have powerful orchestral themes side by side with punk drum solos, virtuoso record scratching next to twisted electronics, off-kilter whistling next to hip-hop beats?”

The film’s soundtrack was curated by Metro Boomin, and features the likes of Future, Nas, Swae Lee, James Blake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Pemberton says, “Watching the film with the live band performing in a huge room of people is one of the most thrilling ways to experience it and it’s a huge honor to know that audiences are going to get a show that delivers a unique emotional hit they will hopefully remember for a long, long time after.”

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Sony Pictures Animation/Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. It was written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller & David Callaham, based on the MARVEL COMICS. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg served as producers with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood and Brian Michael Bendis serving as executive producers. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, with Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse is a critically acclaimed and box office smash hit, grossing $690.9 million worldwide, making it Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing film of all-time. The film was named among AFI Awards 2023 top 10 best films of the year, winner of the Critics Choice Award, Hollywood Critics Association Astra Award and National Board of Review Honor for Best Animated Film, winner of seven Annie Awards including Best Feature, winner of the Producers Guild Awards and was nominated for multiple others including the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards®.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to buy & watch at home from your favourite digital platform.



