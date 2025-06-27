SORRY. to Host Post-Show Talkback Moderated by Laura Stribling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Sorry. by Melissa R. Randel continues its run at Moving Arts Theatre in Los Angeles, with a special post-show event scheduled for Sunday, June 29, 2025. Following the 4:00 p.m. performance, director and playwright Laura Stribling will lead a talkback titled “Unpack & Reflect On Sorry.”

Stribling, a Yale-trained director whose recent play Singularities or the Computers of Venus was produced at the Road Theatre, has been involved in the development of Sorry. since its earliest stages. Both works explore the lives of women across different time periods, making her uniquely suited to guide the post-show discussion.

Performances of Sorry. run through July 19 at Moving Arts Theatre (3191 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039) with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. There will be no performances on Saturday, June 28, or Friday, July 4. General admission is $36 and tickets are available at movingarts.ludus.com.

On Sunday, July 6 at 4:00 p.m., Moving Arts will host a free performance dedicated to breast cancer survivors and caregivers. Admission is free for guests using the promo code UNBREAKABLE.

For more information, visit leapinthedarkproductions.com.

