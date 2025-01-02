SOMETHING YOU DON'T KNOW Will Make World Premiere in Sawyer's Playhouse at Loft Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production in Sawyer's Playhouse, the world premiere of Something You Don't Know by Dani True and Kirsten Jones. Directed by Natasha Renae Potts, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Francesca Alejandra, Andrés Garcia Arriola, Andrea Casamitjana, Isaac Deakyne, Jennifer DeRosa, Kirsten Jones, and Dani True. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, January 17, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, February 9.



As a California wildfire inches closer to a family's cabin, their relationships become scorched by trauma, lies, and shocking secrets. The play examines how a family navigates the ashes left behind after a lifetime of trauma.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Matthew Scheel, costume design is by Bridget Avildsen, sound design is by Ignacio Navarro, and props design is by Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Sean Alan Mazur, rehearsal stage manager is Crismar Chacín Ruiz, assistant stage manager is Carlos Gomez, Jr., and production stage manager is Bita Arefnia. Graphic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie and website design is by Amanda Chambers. Producer is Bree Pavey, and associate producers are Sarah Nilsen, Cassandra Carmona, and Matt Lorenzo.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153.



Sawyer's Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Comments