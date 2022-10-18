SHORT+SWEET Hollywood Adds Last Round Of Semifinalists

The Short+Sweet Hollywood festival of short plays announces the last semi-finalists of its Open Theatre (English language) division.

Short plays featuring the talents of playwrights, directors and actors advance in a competition for awards a prizes. Thend semi-finalists will be presented in two programs: The Judges' Choice (selected by our official judges) and the People's Choice (audience favorites).

The plays are presented in programming blocks named after Hollywood luminaries. The last group of semi-finalists have been selected from the (Bette) Davis program.

Here are the People's Choice, to be presented next on Wednesday , October 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.:

Day of Days. Written by Gillian Perry. Directed by Ashley Karp. Here comes the bride! But will an uninvited guest bring more than the big day bargained for? Starring Gillian Perry and Genise Sherrill.

Blind Date. Written and directed by Ken Levine. A young couple dines in one of those restaurants that is pitch black. It's a most unusual first date. Starring Elizabeth Saydah and Mark Hoffmeier.

Quick Change. Written and directed by Erin Elizabeth Reed. Fiberglass, friendship and fear collide when three mannequins are forced to choose between remaining stuck in old ways or revealing their true selves. See what's in store for them! Starring Joanna De Leon, Kseniya Babayeva, Deanna Nicole Shinsky, Tessie Herrasti.

Big A$$ Secret. Written by Justin Anthony Long. Directed by Ryan O'Connor. Big A$$ Secret is a 10-minute musical. Jimmy is an average high school teenager with one big ass secret and today might finally be the day when he tells someone. But who should he tell? His friends? His parents? So far, he's only written about it in his journal. It's the first day of a new school year and before he can confide in any of his friends, the school bell rings and his journal falls out of his bag for anyone to find! Big A$$ Secret tells the story of a teenage boy and his friends grappling with a secret that could change the foundation of their friendship. It's about accepting your identity and young love. Starring Jimmy David Bautista, Timothy Tanner Cox, Carmina Garay, Charlie Towle.

Here are the Judge's Choice, to be presented next on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.:

The Next Stop. Written by Donna Hughes. Directed by Tracy Ward. In one short bus ride, two strangers discover the bond of a lifetime. Starring Jordana Oberman, Jessica Neilson,.

The German Play. Written by Ken Levine. Directed by Cloe Kromwell. Two actors must perform a German play hastily translated into English. It does not go well. Starring John Collela, Sasha Vann.

The Last Call Girl. Written and directed by Elden Rhoads. Inspired by Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author, a female character weary of being cast as a hooker calls upon a male writer to cast her in a better role. Starring Jacqueline Harvel, Pete Capella.

Oliver, Of Three. Written by Jeff Locker. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham. Two months after tragedy hits their family, a man finally tracks down his unhoused older brother to deliver some devastating news. Starring Jeff Locker, Ron Sequeira.

Winners of the semi-finalist competitive round will advance to the Open Theatre (English language) Finals on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m. The Best of the Fest Gala Awards Night will be Sunday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the semi-finals are $28.00 and can be acquired at www.Sweet-Tix.com . Early reservations are suggested, as these shows may sell out. Order early and avoid disappointment.

Short+Sweet Hollywood is presented this year at Marilyn Monroe Theatre, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046.