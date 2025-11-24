SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD Reveals 2025 Season Winners

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Short+Sweet Hollywood’s 2025 season has officially concluded, with winners announced during a ceremony on Sunday led by Festival Director Ashley Karp and Producer Soda Persi. The festival recognized artists across its English and Latin X programming blocks, honoring work in writing, directing, acting, technical achievement, and audience engagement.

Top jury awards included Judge’s Choice recognitions for “Insuficiente,” written and directed by Nicolás Arturo and starring Arturo and Alejandra Giraldo, in the Latin X category, and “Us Two,” written and directed by Jeff Locker and starring Adam Wasser and Lee Rach, in English programming. Audience Choice honors went to “Borracha,” written by Laura Vega and directed by Karla Ojeda, and to “Luggage,” written by Jacquelyn Reingold and directed by Jennie Giirardo.

Crew’s Choice awards highlighted Rafael Bohórquez’s “10 Minutos En Tierra Ajena” in Latin X programming, and Stephen Wheat’s “AD 33,” directed by Athena Rethis, in English programming. Acting accolades through the Actors Circle recognized performers across both tracks, including Janet Borrus for “Luggage,” Gianni Magna for “The Curse,” Steve Smith for “Perseids,” Nicolás Arturo for “Insuficiente,” Gabriela Pedraza for “Borracha,” and Rogelio Nieto for “El Dishwasher.”

Directing honors went to Jennie Girardo for “Luggage” and Joaquin Palafox for “El Dishwasher.” Writing awards were presented to Anne Eston for “The Insanity of Color” in English programming and Laura Vega for “Borracha” in Latin X. Mykeal North received the Spirit of the Fest award for “Gus and His Pet Guava.”

The festival also celebrated its “Crew Takeover” selections, recognizing “Paradise Break Up” as Best Comedy, “Perseids” as Best Drama, and “The Insanity of Color” and “El Dishwasher” as top monologues in English and Latin X programming, respectively. Additional honors highlighted poster art, costume and makeup design, onstage chemistry, audience interaction, and standout performances across the season.

Short+Sweet Hollywood will return with its 2026 programming, continuing its mission to spotlight new work and emerging voices across Los Angeles’ independent theatre community.