SHE IS HISTORY Comes to Theatre West Next Month

She Is History is a show about women who make and made history. Watch Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony multitask - just like today's mom - running the house, fixing dinner and corralling the kids, all while working on the Fourteenth Amendment. Hear about our first feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, and witness Sojourner Truth's powerful Ain't I Woman speech. Learn how Alice Paul stole President Wilson's parade, and see how she suffered for the cause. Watch Nancy Pelosi become the First Female Speaker of The House, learn about Shirley Chisholm's humanity, and what inspired Bella Abzug. Hear about Pat Schroeder, Katie Couric, Malala Yousafzai, Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Meir, Victoria Woodhull (the first woman to run for president) and Hillary Clinton, bloomers, suffrage, maternal profiling, the road to Seneca Falls, abolition and more! It's all there in a stirring presentation honoring Female America.

Amy Simon is the writer-performer. In addition to She Is History, she is known for her long-running solo show Cheerios in My Underwear (and Other True Tales of Motherhood.). She was also the creative force behind the female performance troupes Gal-O-Rama, Ovaryaction, and Heroine Addicts.

The show is directed by Richard Kuhlman (Non Vital Organs; Cheerios in My Underwear; Pounding Nails in the Floor with My Forehead; Regretrosexual) with Mark W. Travis (Time Flies When You're Alive; A Bronx Tale; Something in His Genes; Undressing New Jersey).

She Is History is an Official Selection of Solopalooza 2.022, a festival of solo performances produced by Dina Morrone.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with WestFest (a festival of new works), a new play by one of the company's resident playwrights in September 2022, and Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in April 2023. Our Storybook Theatre's Little Red Riding Hood will tour throughout the area in June and July 2022, supported by an NEA grant. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and be vaccinated (and able to show a vax card or digital record).

She Is History. Written and performed by Amy Simon. Directed by Richard Kuhlman with Mark W. Travis. Produced for Solopalooza 2.022 by Dina Morrone. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Admission:: $35 in advance. $40 at the door. Groups (15 or more) $30. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: http://theatrewest.org

Suitable for audiences age 10 to Adult.

Parking is available in a lot across the street from the theatre. (Fee: $5, credit card only).