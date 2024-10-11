SCRIPTS & SIPS Comes to the Colony Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced Scripts & Sips, a casual, fun, immersive evening that will give audiences a taste of the creative process that brings new work to life. After receiving over 325 submissions, the inaugural staged reading event on November 17, at 7pm will be Fetch by Alex Goldberg, directed by Michael Donovan. The evening will include a post-reading talkback. This program is supported in part by a Community Arts Grant from the City of Burbank.﻿



Fetch is a laugh-out-loud comedy about first year college student Ariel who returns to her barely functioning family for Thanksgiving, where they all learn that her new boyfriend may be the reincarnation of her Golden Globe-winning screenwriter father's beloved dog ... or ... he may be hustling the family.



Colony Theatre Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost said, “I am thrilled we are launching this special Scripts & Sips program here at The Colony. It’s aimed at serving and nurturing artists, as well as serving the community. The first play, Fetch,is truly hilarious and I'm so happy we can bring more laughter into the world through this artistic experience.”



Playwright Alex Goldberg said, "I have been fortunate to have my writing produced around the world. But as a Burbank resident, it's a special joy and honor to have Fetch selected as the very first Scripts & Sips reading series. I am excited to bring this joyous play to life so close to home." And director Michael Donovan said, “This play is a funny skewering of Hollywood entitlement, and I’m delighted to be working at The Colony once again.”



Alex Goldberg is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director. More than a dozen of his plays have been produced around the world. It is Done has been published and produced in both site-specific venues in New York City and Hollywood, and in traditional regional theatres. Other plays include America’s Brightest Star, Stock Home, I’m in Love with Your Wife, and Mayor of the 85th Floor. He is a two-time O’Neill semifinalist and a one-time finalist. He was commissioned by Antaeus Theatre Company to write the one-act plays The Six Pianos of Miraderoand Annexing the Palisades. His one act play Dinner Theater has been produced across the country. He wrote and directed the indie feature film Closure as well as the feature film Today Will Be Yesterday Tomorrow. His short film Broad Daylight(based on his stage play) is currently on the festival circuit. He is a member of The Playwrights Union, The Dramatists Guild, and ASCAP, a former playwright-in-residence at Railroad Playhouse in Newburgh, NY, a former member of the Playwright/Director Unit at The Actors Studio West, and former member of The Playwrights Lab at Antaeus.



Michael Donovan is a casting director, producer, director, and teacher. He has cast over 1,000 theatre productions (including shows at the Colony) and is the recipient of nine Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting. He has directed many productions, readings, and showcases. He is also President of the Board of the Foundation for New American Musicals.



Admission prices range from $8.00–$23.00 and tickets are available online at https://www.colonytheatre.org/scriptsandsips. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank, 91502. Free parking is available.

Comments