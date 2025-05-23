SAM Award-Winning Solo Musical Returns On National Tour This June

The show blends Hollywood satire, existential comedy, meta improv sequences, and Broadway parodies.
Following a sold-out debut run at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, SAM, the critically-acclaimed comedy solo musical created and performed by Sam Labrecque, embarks on a national tour this June with stops in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City. Los Angeles dates to be announced.
"SAM" earned multiple award nominations at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, including Best Solo Performance, Best World Premiere, BroadwayWorld's LA Regional Best Solo Performance, and won two "Best of" LA Venue Awards.
The show blends Hollywood satire, existential comedy, meta improv sequences, and Broadway parodies. Audiences follow Sam Labrecque on a hilarious and unpredictable journey of identity through her pre-successful career as an actor.
June 15 - Endgames Improv, San Francisco, CA
June 18 - iO Theater, Chicago, IL
June 23 - Upright Citizens Brigade, New York, NY (SPANK audition)
The June 23rd performance at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City will serve as a SPANK audition for full theatrical runs at UCB venues in Los Angeles and New York. Tickets and info at www.samlabrecque.com.
