SALON NOIR to Make World Premiere at 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival will present the world premiere of Salon Noir, a one-act comedic celebration of radical Black joy, blending sketch, lyric play, and heartfelt farce.

Created and performed by Asia Martin and Angela Oliver, Salon Noir follows the artist journeys of two former high-school musical standouts as they navigate life from Chicago to the Hollywood hustle. Part sketch revue, part lyrical theater, the production draws stylistic inspiration from The Wiz, In Living Color, and The Color Purple, offering an imaginative and uplifting exploration of creativity, identity, and resilience.

Salon Noir will preview on June 15 at 12:00 PM at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in the Larchmont District (5638 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles). The production will also be performed on June 21 at 7:30 PM and June 29 at 9:30 PM as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival lineup.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC