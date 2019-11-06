Rumproller Organ Trio Plays Blackbox @ The Edye At The Broad Stage, December 13

The Broad Stage continues their second year of blackbox @ the edye performances with Rumproller Organ Trio on Friday, December 13 at 8:00pm.



The Hammond B3 Organ is a staple of American music from the church to the club, from the living room to the ballpark. Capable of a mellow whisper or a raucous roar, the many voices of the B3 give a soulful, analog feel to any song. Rumproller utilizes the classic sounds of the Hammond B3 organ to transport audiences back to the nightclubs, cocktail parties and lounges of the 1950s, '60s and '70s. They have since added singers, horns, and other instruments to provide the whole menu of American Soul, funk, jazz, and R&B.



While most of today's "live" music performances have laptops, midi keyboards, and backing tracks, Rumproller insists on rolling out the 450-pound Hammond for their shows. The organ ruled the nightclubs of the 1960s and everyone has heard the instrument on countless recordings ,but it's rare for today's audiences to experience this majestic 55 year old instrument in person and to witness someone at the helm - kicking bass pedals with their foot, flicking knobs, and pushing and pulling levers to manipulate the sound - is like watching someone operate an airplane, tractor, or piece of heavy machinery from the past.



Rumproller Organ Trio is Carey Frank (Hammond B3), Kevin Stevens (drums) and James Achor (guitar). The performance will also feature special guests Woody Mankowski (saxophone and vocals) and Femi Knight (vocals).



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200. Jazz & Blues at The Broad Stage made possible by a generous gift from Richard & Lisa Kendall. blackbox @ the edye at The Broad Stage made possible by a generous gift from Ann Petersen & Leslie Pam.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You