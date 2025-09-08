Rukhmani Mehta To Perform SANDHI November 13 At The Wende Museum

Audio brought to you by:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated kathak artist Rukhmani Mehta, Founding Artist and Co-Artistic Director of Leela Dance Collective, will perform Sandhi on Thursday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Wende Museum in Culver City. She will be joined by acclaimed musicians Jayanta Banerjee (sitar) and Salar Nader (tabla) in this intimate evening of dance and music. Admission is free, with RSVP required.

Drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit concept of sandhi—a meeting point where opposing energies intertwine—Mehta explores the dualities that give kathak its vitality: tradition and the present moment, individual expression and collective voice, the human and the divine. With improvisation and dialogue at its core, the performance reflects kathak’s origins as a solo art form, where dancer, musicians, and audience create a shared experience.

“Sandhi is my effort to keep the art of kathak alive in its essential form and nature,” said Mehta. “It is a raw, unproduced performance of dance, music, and storytelling highlighting individual expression, improvisation, and exchange.”

Performance Details

Sandhi by Rukhmani Mehta with Jayanta Banerjee and Salar Nader

Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wende Museum | 10808 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230

Admission is Free | RSVP Required

Reserve Tickets

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP